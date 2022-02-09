Even in the middle of a seven games-in-11 days stretch, the Knappa boys basketball team is still scoring easy wins.
The No. 1-ranked Loggers cruised to another lopsided victory Monday night, 71-19 over Nestucca.
According to coaches around the state, the Loggers are now the best team in 2A basketball. Voted first in the latest coaches poll, Knappa has won 20 games in a row, which now includes wins by 56 points, 18 points (twice) and 52 points in a five-day span.
Knappa’s Logan Morrill scored at will in Monday’s win, and had more points in the first half (21) than the Bobcats had for the entire game. Morrill finished with 23, and Shane McMahan added 15 for the Loggers, who opened the game with a 15-0 run.
Nestucca 49, Knappa 16
A grueling schedule continued Monday night for the Knappa girls basketball team.
In a 10-day span, the Lady Loggers will have played games on Feb. 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 11 and 12 — eight games in 10 days, which will include back-to-back road games Friday and Saturday at Gaston and Mannahouse Christian.
Knappa’s busy schedule picked up again Monday at Nestucca, where the Bobcats held a 22-3 halftime lead on their way to a 49-16 victory.
Nine players scored for the Bobcats, led by Rachel Strober’s 12 points. The Lady Loggers were in early foul trouble, with Ariana Miller picking up her third foul early in the second quarter. Nestucca finished 6-of-22 at the free throw line.
Eight players scored for Knappa, Emily Larsen leading the way with three points.
Knappa returned to action Tuesday night at home, where the visiting Loggers of Vernonia posted a 41-28 win over Knappa.