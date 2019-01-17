The Perrydale basketball teams remain in first place atop the Casco League standings, following a doubleheader sweep Thursday night at Jewell.
Perrydale opened with a 70-21 win over Jewell in the boys' game, as the first place Pirates improved to 9-1 in league play, while the Blue Jays (0-13 overall) continue searching for their first win.
The 10th-ranked Perrydale girls' team completed the sweep with a 62-15 win over the Lady Jays, helping the Pirates improve to 9-1. Jewell falls to 3-6 in league, 4-11 overall.
