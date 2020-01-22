It was a Rainier sweep Tuesday night at Warrenton where the Columbians scored two victories over the Warriors in a Coastal Range League basketball doubleheader.
The first-place Rainier boys improved to 3-0 in league play with a 46-38 win over Warrenton, which falls to 6-8 overall, 1-1 in league.
The highest-ranked team in the Coastal Range League at No. 20, the Columbians are the only team in the league with an overall winning record (9-7).
In the girls' game, Rainier picked up its first league win of the season with a 47-29 victory over the Warriors.
The Warrenton teams return to action Friday for a doubleheader at Clatskanie.
