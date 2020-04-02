As high school senior athletes are having to sit and watch their final season of sports slip away, at least one had a little something to celebrate Wednesday in Warrenton.
In an unofficial ceremony, three-sport star Kenzie Ramsey officially signed her letter-of-intent to play basketball next season at Lower Columbia College.
Without all the fanfare and cell phone photos that come with the normal college signings, Ramsey's parents did not want to deny their daughter a ceremony.
Ramsey's mother Carlie stated on Facebook, “Since COVID 19 has shut down schools, Kenzie's signing day (at the school) was cancelled.
“However, this is a very special moment, so her dad and I created our own signing session for her.”
So, seated at a table and surrounded by mementos from her high school sports career at Warrenton, Ramsey signed her letter-of-intent with Lower Columbia.
“As of today, Kenzie is officially a Red Devil,” Carlie said. “She will be tearing up the court next year.”
Ramsey — all-league or all-state in all three of her sports (football, basketball and softball), said she hasn't ruled out playing softball at LCC.
“I wasn’t planning on it,” she said. “I’m just going for basketball, but if it gets brought up in conversation or offered I’d play softball.”
LCC also has women's soccer, another sport once played by Ramsey, who was an all-state placekicker for the Warriors in football last fall.
Ramsey is hoping she gets to play a little high school softball before the spring season is over, but if not, she said, “it's been a good ride.”
Earlier in the school year, Warrenton athletes Devin Jackson (Clackamas College), and Austin Little and Jake Morrow (Linn-Benton) signed baseball letter-of-intents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.