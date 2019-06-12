The annual Riverside Basketball Camp is scheduled for next week, Monday through Thursday.
The camp will be split into two sessions, one for boys entering grades 1-4, and another for boys entering grades five through 12. Both sessions take place at Astoria Middle School.
Cost of the camp is $35, or free for members of the Astoria High School summer league. The camp is open to all kids, including non-Astoria residents. A T-shirt is included.
Session 1 (grades 5-12) takes place from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. each day, followed by Session 2 (grades 1-4) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The camp is run by Astoria High boys coach Kevin Goin and his coaching staff.
Registration is at the door, with checks made payable to Astoria High School.
For more information, contact Goin at 503-949-2810, or by email at:
An Astoria youth basketball squad coached by Goin has won two off-season tournaments in two weeks, including a championship in a 16-team tournament at Hub City in Centralia, Washington last week.
The Astoria team went 4-0 to win the team title, and the previous week won a tournament in South Bend, Washington.
