Scappoose and Astoria renewed an old Cowapa League rivalry on Tuesday night at the Brick House, where the Indians scored a 46-34 nonleague boys basketball win over the Fishermen.
Astoria led just twice in the first half — a 3-pointer by Merrick Benesch gave the Fishermen a 3-2 lead, and a three-point play by Colton McMaster had Astoria in front 17-16 late in a low-scoring second period, in which the Fishermen outscored Scappoose 6-4.
The Indians answered McMaster’s score with a 12-2 run for a 28-19 advantage.
Astoria staged a rally of its own, as a Niko Boudreau 3-pointer sparked an 11-3 run, bringing the Fishermen to within 31-30 in the fourth quarter.
But Scappoose post Skyler Schmidt couldn’t be contained in the fourth, as the 6-foot-8 junior scored eight points over the final six minutes, including a 3-pointer from the corner and a reverse layup during a 15-4 run to close the game.
“It was one of those nights where we just couldn’t make anything,” said Astoria coach Kevin Goin. “We had a lot of open looks and we were taking decent shots — we just didn’t hit a lot of them.”
Schmidt led all scorers with 21 points, followed by McMaster with 18.
The Fishermen have yet to play at full strength, as Astoria was missing Owen Williams for the first two games, and Tuesday night the Fishermen were without Judd Field.
Astoria plays Saturday at 2:45 p.m. at Yamhill-Carlton.
In other boys basketball action Tuesday, fourth-ranked Seaside cruised past Estacada 78-40, and No. 2-ranked Knappa defeated Kennedy 59-42.
Neah-Kah-Nie at Warrenton was canceled.
In girls basketball, Seaside scored its second win of the season, 29-21 at Estacada; and Knappa defeated Kennedy 35-18.
Knappa 59, Kennedy 42
Tanner Jackson scored 18 points and Logan Morrill had 17, helping No. 2-ranked Knappa defeat Kennedy 59-42 in a nonleague 2A boys basketball game Tuesday at Knappa.
Kennedy held an early 6-0 lead, “but we settled down and the guys really dug in defensively,” said Knappa coach Paul Isom. Tucker Kinder added 12 points for Knappa.