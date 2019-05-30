Over 360 coaches were honored Saturday, May 18 at the 2019 Oregon Athletic Coaches Association (OACA) awards banquet.
And the list of honorees included Seaside's Nikita “Nick” Smith, in his fifth year as an assistant coach for the Seaside boys basketball team.
Smith and six others were given special awards in the category of “Assistant Coaches of the Year.”
Seaside head coach Bill Westerholm, who has taken the Gulls to the last four state championship games, posted to the Seaside basketball facebook page, “Behind every program that has success you will find quality assistants. Our program is lucky to have three (Smith, Jim Poetsch, Charles Neal).”
The six other assistants honored by the OACA were: Tyler Davis (Phoenix), Tommy Haaga (Wilsonville), Terry Newsom (Sunset), Tom Shaw (Hosanna Christian), Marty Stallard (Marshfield) and Patrick Tuia (Westview).
(0) comments
