Seaside is set to host the “Championship 4A” high school basketball showcase tournament for teams not making the state’s top eight. The season-ending tournament will take place June 24 through June 27, with a four-game guarantee. Cost is $495 per team.
Championship 1A to 3A and junior varsity divisions are also included, and divisions will be seeded as an alternative season-ending tournament.
Visit seasidebasketballtournaments.com to register.
Seaside’s Pacific Basketball League summer camp will be held June 28 through July 1 and July 12 through July 15.
The four-day (Monday through Thursday) camps will take place at the Sunset Recreation Center, formerly Broadway Middle School.
Session 1: 9 to 11 a.m., for incoming first through fourth graders.
Session 2: Noon to 2:30 p.m., for incoming fifth through eighth graders.
Session 3: 6 to 7:30 p.m., for incoming ninth through 12th graders, with personal training ($15 per athlete per day, drop-in available).
Cost is $90 per child, $100 after June 15. Participants can register at seasidebasketballtournaments.com under tournament info, PBL Summer Camp.
Or mail check to Pacific Basketball League, P.O. Box 1015, Seaside, OR., 97138.
For information, call 503-717-4308 or email kkjanuik@gmail.com.