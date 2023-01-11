Warrenton rallied from a 12-point deficit in the second half to send the game to overtime, but Yamhill-Carlton outscored the Warriors 12-6 in the extra frame for a 57-51 win Tuesday in Coastal Range League boys basketball action.

The Tigers missed 14 free throws on the night — including five crucial misses in the final minute of regulation — but they made enough in overtime for the victory.

