Warrenton rallied from a 12-point deficit in the second half to send the game to overtime, but Yamhill-Carlton outscored the Warriors 12-6 in the extra frame for a 57-51 win Tuesday in Coastal Range League boys basketball action.
The Tigers missed 14 free throws on the night — including five crucial misses in the final minute of regulation — but they made enough in overtime for the victory.
Yamhill-Carlton had two players in double figures, Kyle Slater (19) and Jacob McGhehey (14).
Warrenton trailed 34-22 late in the third quarter, but gradually fought back with clutch field goals from Brian Xochipiltecatl, Dawson Little, Cam’Ron Daniels and Hunter Xochipiltecatl in the fourth period, capped by a 3-pointer from Little just in front of the Warrior bench that tied the game 45-45 in the final seconds.
The Tigers made just two field goals in overtime, but made 8-of-12 free throws in overtime (21-of-35 for the game) to seal the win.
Daniels led Warrenton with 15 points.
Girls Basketball
Tigers 53, Warriors 18
Warrenton’s Jamie Annat scored the first two points of the game, but the rest of the night belonged to Yamhill-Carlton, which posted a 53-18 win over the Warriors in a Coastal Range League girls basketball game.
The Tigers turned a 7-4 lead into a 32-12 lead by halftime. Annat and Emma Smith had six points apiece for Warrenton.