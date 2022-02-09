Warrenton made just three field goals the entire second half, but that was plenty to beat Taft in a Coastal Range League girls basketball game Tuesday night, 31-22.
The Tigers rallied from a 19-4 deficit, with 3-point shots by Lily Hatton and Brooklyn Mangold twice bringing Taft to within one point.
But the Tigers only made five field goals on the night, to go with 10 misses at the free throw line.
Warrenton’s Avyree Miethe was honored as the Warriors’ only senior on Senior Night, and responded with a game-high 19 points and 13 rebounds, helping Warrenton (2-16 overall) pick up its second win of the season.
“We did a good job dealing with some foul trouble, and the girls played great defense all night,” said Warrenton coach Jake Mullins.
Warriors crush Taft, 55-34
The Warrenton boys basketball team led from start to finish Tuesday night at home, where the Warriors scored a crucial Coastal Range League win over Taft, 55-34.
Three-point shots by Dawson Little and Elijah Whitsett had Warrenton in front 14-6 late in the first quarter, and the Warriors were never threatened after that.
Little scored 17 points and Josh Earls added 10 to lead Warrenton, which finished 7-for-27 from the 3-point line.
The 16th-ranked Warriors improve to 5-2 in league play (9-8 overall), for a one-game lead on Rainier (4-3). The Columbians host Warrenton Friday. Taft finishes 0-8 in league, 3-18 overall.