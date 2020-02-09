Once invincible Rainier has fallen to a 1-6 league record this season, following Warrenton's 40-30 win over the Columbians in a Coastal Range League girls basketball game Friday at Rainier.
The Lady Warriors remain tied for third in the league standings at 2-4, and finish the league season against the CRL's top two teams this week (Tuesday vs. Clatskanie, Friday at Willamina).
Boys
Columbians 53, Warriors 43
The last team with a chance at catching first place Rainier in the Coastal Range League standings came up short Friday night in Rainier, where the Columbians held on for a 53-43 win over Warrenton.
Rainier remains unbeaten in league play at 7-0, while the second-place Warriors fall to 3-3.
Warrenton finishes the regular season this week at home Tuesday against Clatskanie, followed by a game Friday at Willamina.
