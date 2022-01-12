Warrenton opened league play with a win Tuesday night at home, as Dawson Little scored 23 points in a 46-32 boys basketball win over Clatskanie.

Pressure defense up front by Hordie Bodden Bodden and Little helped the Warriors to a lead that eventually reached 20 points.

The Warriors improve to 4-5 overall, and play Friday at Willamina, in a battle between the top two favorites in the Coastal Range League.

In the girls game, Clatskanie built a 17-5 halftime lead, and Warrenton nearly made up the difference before the Tigers escaped with a 41-34 win.

“We were able to get it to a 33-33 game with a few minutes left,” said Warrenton coach Jake Mullins. “Clatskanie was able to hit free throws down the stretch to win.”

Avyree Miethe had 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Warriors, while Jamie Annat and Emma Smith had nine points apiece, with Smith grabbing eight rebounds.

Tags

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.