Avyree Miethe, Dawson Little Warrenton

Two of Warrenton basketball's all-league selections, second-teamer Avyree Miethe and first-team selection Dawson Little.

 Mindy Little

The Warrenton boys basketball team ended up one win short of the state tournament, but the Warriors (11-10 overall) capped another successful season with the selection of all five starters to the Coastal Range all-League team, announced Feb. 25.

Willamina walked away with the top awards, including regular season and league tournament champion, Player of the Year (Cohen Haller) and Coach of the Year (Cliff Toney).

The Bulldogs — also eliminated in a first round state playoff game — had all five starters (all sophomores) named all-league.

Warrenton's lone first team selection was junior Dawson Little, while senior Hordie Bodden Bodden was second team.

Willamina also won the regular season and league tournament honors in Coastal Range League girls basketball.

Players of the Year were Rainier's Kalli Budge and Willamina's Hallee Hughes.

Willamina had six players selected all-league, including five seniors. Coach of the Year was Willamina's Tom Anderson.

Warrenton senior Avyree Miethe (second team) was the Warriors' lone all-league selection.

The complete Coastal Range All-League teams:

Boys

League champion: Willamina

Player of the Year: Cohen Haller, Willamina

Coach of the Year: Cliff Toney, Willamina

First Team

Cohen Haller, So., Willamina

Dylan Graham, So., Willamina

Dawson Little, Jr., Warrenton

Jordan Maertens, Jr., Clatskanie

Kenney Tripp, Sr., Rainier

Second Team

Adam Atherton, So., Willamina

Hordie Bodden Bodden, Sr., Warrenton

Miles Carter, Jr., Clatskanie

Kalob Cruickshank, So., Willamina

Jayce Womack, Sr., Rainier

Honorable Mention

Tony Cueto, Sr., Clatskanie

Joshua Earls, Sr., Warrenton

Josh Ellis, Jr., Rainier

Zander Moha, Sr., Warrenton

Riley Painter, Sr., Rainier

Steven Stahl, So., Taft

Saxon Stockwell, So., Willamina

Eston Whisler, Sr., Taft

Elijah Whitsett, Sr., Warrenton

Girls

Players of the Year: Kalli Budge, Rainier; Hallee Hughes, Willamina

Coach of the Year: Tom Anderson, Willamina

First Team

Kalli Budge, Sr., Rainier

Hallee Hughes, Jr., Willamina

Cam Eaglestaff, Sr., Willamina

Grace France, Sr., Willamina

Cloee McLeod, Sr., Clatskanie

Second Team

Maya Helmen, Jr., Clatskanie

Lacey Makinson, So., Rainier

Avyree Miethe, Sr., Warrenton

Chloe Peterson, Sr., Taft

Bahley Scranton, Sr., Willamina

Honorable Mention

Madi Diehl, Sr., Willamina

Rebecca Hagen, Jr., Clatskanie

Lily Hatton, Sr., Taft

Jamie Knox, Sr., Rainier

Brooklyn Mangold, Jr., Taft

Emmalee Melvin, Sr., Rainier

Aliviah Mode, So., Taft

Kena Rankin, Sr., Willamina

Aubrey Sorensen, Sr., Rainier

Kylie Thomas, Jr., Clatskanie

Sportsmanship: Warrenton

Tags

Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.