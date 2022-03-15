The Warrenton boys basketball team ended up one win short of the state tournament, but the Warriors (11-10 overall) capped another successful season with the selection of all five starters to the Coastal Range all-League team, announced Feb. 25.
Willamina walked away with the top awards, including regular season and league tournament champion, Player of the Year (Cohen Haller) and Coach of the Year (Cliff Toney).
The Bulldogs — also eliminated in a first round state playoff game — had all five starters (all sophomores) named all-league.
Warrenton's lone first team selection was junior Dawson Little, while senior Hordie Bodden Bodden was second team.
Willamina also won the regular season and league tournament honors in Coastal Range League girls basketball.
Players of the Year were Rainier's Kalli Budge and Willamina's Hallee Hughes.
Willamina had six players selected all-league, including five seniors. Coach of the Year was Willamina's Tom Anderson.
Warrenton senior Avyree Miethe (second team) was the Warriors' lone all-league selection.
The complete Coastal Range All-League teams:
Boys
League champion: Willamina
Player of the Year: Cohen Haller, Willamina
Coach of the Year: Cliff Toney, Willamina
First Team
Cohen Haller, So., Willamina
Dylan Graham, So., Willamina
Dawson Little, Jr., Warrenton
Jordan Maertens, Jr., Clatskanie
Kenney Tripp, Sr., Rainier
Second Team
Adam Atherton, So., Willamina
Hordie Bodden Bodden, Sr., Warrenton
Miles Carter, Jr., Clatskanie
Kalob Cruickshank, So., Willamina
Jayce Womack, Sr., Rainier
Honorable Mention
Tony Cueto, Sr., Clatskanie
Joshua Earls, Sr., Warrenton
Josh Ellis, Jr., Rainier
Zander Moha, Sr., Warrenton
Riley Painter, Sr., Rainier
Steven Stahl, So., Taft
Saxon Stockwell, So., Willamina
Eston Whisler, Sr., Taft
Elijah Whitsett, Sr., Warrenton
Girls
Players of the Year: Kalli Budge, Rainier; Hallee Hughes, Willamina
Coach of the Year: Tom Anderson, Willamina
First Team
Kalli Budge, Sr., Rainier
Hallee Hughes, Jr., Willamina
Cam Eaglestaff, Sr., Willamina
Grace France, Sr., Willamina
Cloee McLeod, Sr., Clatskanie
Second Team
Maya Helmen, Jr., Clatskanie
Lacey Makinson, So., Rainier
Avyree Miethe, Sr., Warrenton
Chloe Peterson, Sr., Taft
Bahley Scranton, Sr., Willamina
Honorable Mention
Madi Diehl, Sr., Willamina
Rebecca Hagen, Jr., Clatskanie
Lily Hatton, Sr., Taft
Jamie Knox, Sr., Rainier
Brooklyn Mangold, Jr., Taft
Emmalee Melvin, Sr., Rainier
Aliviah Mode, So., Taft
Kena Rankin, Sr., Willamina
Aubrey Sorensen, Sr., Rainier
Kylie Thomas, Jr., Clatskanie
Sportsmanship: Warrenton