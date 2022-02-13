Warrenton wrapped up the Coastal Range League regular season with a 55-46 boys basketball win Friday night at Rainier.

The Warriors (6-2) will host a league playoff Thursday, time and opponent to be announced.

Rainier held a 28-21 halftime lead in Friday's game, and still led by seven in the fourth quarter, before the Warriors got hot and scored 21 points in the final period.

Rainier 47, Warriors 24

In the girls' game, Rainier topped Warrenton 47-24.

The Lady Warriors finish the regular season with a 2-17 overall record, and open the post-season with a league playoff Monday at Taft.

