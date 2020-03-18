Basketball players from the lower Columbia region suited up one more time as high schoolers, before many move on to the college level next season.
The annual lower Columbia senior all-star game took place March 10 at Myklebust Gymnasium in Longview, Washington, where high school seniors from Oregon and Washington battled in an all-star game.
The only player from Oregon in the boys’ all-star game, Knappa senior Mason Westerholm, scored 33 points and was selected as the Most Valuable Player after leading team Red to a 114-104 win over team White.
Ilwaco’s Calvin Baze also played for the Red.
In the girls all-star game, Warrenton senior Kenzie Ramsey scored five points for team White, which lost a 94-55 decision to the Red team.
