Astoria used some freshmen power to rally from a seven-point deficit in the third quarter, but Woodburn overcame a four-point deficit of its own in the fourth to defeat the Lady Fishermen 52-49, in a thrilling first round girls basketball game of the Roby's Invitational Tuesday night at Tillamook.
Trailing 37-30 late in the third, Astoria freshman Shelby Bruney connected on two long-range 3-pointers to help the Lady Fish into a 37-37 tie heading into the fourth.
From there, Astoria freshman Tayla Huber sank back-to-back baskets for a 42-38 advantage.
The Bulldogs tied it at 44-44, before Astoria freshman Nayomi Holmstedt drained a 3-point shot for a 47-44 lead.
Shortly after, Woodburn's Isabella Sanchez tied it with her third 3-pointer of the game, and teammate Alyana Ramirez scored on a layup at the 2:13, giving the Bulldogs a 49-47 lead and the final lead change of the night.
Woodburn missed five straight free throws from there, but Astoria could only manage two free throws from Holmstedt with 34 seconds remaining.
A last-second Astoria 3-pointer missed.
Bruney led Astoria with 13 points, followed by Huber with eight. Freshman Malory Dundas had six points.
Estacada 65, Astoria 55
Astoria outscored Estacada 48-46 in the first, third and fourth quarters, but it was an 18-7 run by the Rangers that helped Estacada to a 65-55 win Tuesday night, on the first day of the Tillamook Roby's Invitational.
Astoria's Colton McMaster led all scorers with 19 points, with teammate Owen Williams adding 16. The Fishermen were playing without Thomas Faulkner.
Cody White scored 18 points for Estacada, and teammate Benjamin Haefs hit five 3-pointers on his way to 17 points. Cory James and Jake Sittner added 11 points apiece.
In other nonleague action Tuesday, Seaside cruised past McLoughlin, 62-28, and Mannahouse Christian defeated Warrenton 57-43.