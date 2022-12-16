Astoria boys' swim team

The Astoria boys’ swim team poses for a group photo.

Local swimmers jumped in the pool competitively for the first time Dec. 3, as Astoria hosted the 24th edition of the Andrew Nygaard Invitational at the Astoria Aquatic Center.

And the results were good for the North Coast teams, with the Astoria boys’ and Seaside girls’ teams both winning team titles. Nine schools and 154 swimmers took part, many from District 1.

Shane Spell, Seaside swimmers

Seaside swim coach Shane Spell, left, talks with members of the girls relay team.
Seaside girls' swim

The Seaside girls’ swim team.

