Clatsop County has a little bit of everything for every cyclist.
The extreme mountain biker can head for the Klootchy Creek trails, off U.S. Highway 26 near U.S. Highway 101, where bikers can enjoy trails with names like the “Defibrillator,” “Get Down” and “Holy Shoot.”
Meanwhile, for the more casual bike rider, head to Fort Stevens State Park.
The 4,300-acre park has miles and miles of paved paths, which can be used for biking, hiking, walking or just viewing the park’s wildlife.
Because of coronavirus restrictions, the park shut down its kayak tours, bike rentals and tours of the military site. The 9 miles of paved trails are still open for bike riders and walkers.
Cyclists can ride for miles and not pass the same tree twice.
To be exact, it’s a 9.1-mile loop, with another branch that leads to the historic Fort Stevens, where bikers or hikers can stop and explore the former military installation.
The main loop circles the Fort Stevens campground, with long, straight stretches of level, paved trails that are also heavily used by hikers, joggers and dog walkers.
There’s also a 3-mile, unpaved loop around around Coffenbury Lake for hikers and cross country runners.
The Fort Stevens trail system almost always gets good reviews from cyclists.
An example, from averagejoecyclist.com, “Fort Stevens State Park … is a great place for family bike rides. This state park features nine miles of well-maintained off-road trails, suitable for all skill levels.
“All in all, these trails offer a great bike ride, with lots of interesting sights along the way. Because they are off-road and mainly flat, you could take along the whole family.”
Washington’s Discovery Trail
On the north side of the Columbia River, a system of trails near Cape Disappointment State Park takes bikers and hikers over 8 miles of trail with some breathtaking views of the ocean.
An 8.5-mile long biking and walking trail called the Lewis and Clark Discovery Trail — named after Capt. Meriwether Lewis and Capt. William Clark — closely follows the group’s journey along the southwest coast of Washington. The trail starts at the Port of Ilwaco and heads toward the beach, with stopping points at North Head Lighthouse and Beards Hollow overlook. The trail continues on a more level, straight course up through Seaview into Long Beach, Washington, to the North 26th Street beach approach — with the trail often in view of the Pacific Ocean.
The trail is a favorite, open year-round, and mostly paved with multiple access points for cyclists, hikers, joggers and walkers of any and all skill levels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.