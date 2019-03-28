In their first game since losing center Jusuf Nurkic to a gruesome season ending leg injury Monday night in a double overtime win at The Moda Center, the Trail Blazers defeated the Chicago Bulls Wednesday evening 118-98 in Chicago.
With Nurkic out, it meant more playing time for backup center Enes Kanter, who finished with 13 points, six rebounds in 21 minutes, and seldom-used center Meyers Leonard, four points, four rebounds in 18 minutes, and power forward/center Zach Collins, 13 points, three rebounds, 25 minutes. Seth Curry continued his hot streak and was Portland's top scorer with 20.
Portland has a winning streak of five in a row, third place in the heated Western Conference at 47-27, with eight games to go in the regular season, including three more on the current road trip. They clinched a playoff spot with the win Monday.
“We didn't worry about what they were going to do, we just worry about us,” Kanter told Blazers digital reporter Casy Holdahl, who is with the team in Chicago. “Just went out there, did our job defensively because we know we're going to score the ball. I think the most important thing for us to get to the next level, especially in the playoffs, is the defensive end.”
Holdahl also noted, the whole team video chatted with Nurkic from his hospital bed prior to the game.
Reaching out and showing support to Nurkic:
Fans are reaching out and showing their support in numerous ways to the injured center. One fan, Al Nelson, set up a Go Fund Me account to raise funds for a “We love you Nurkic” billboard near the Moda Center. At last checked, the fund was close to reaching its goal of $8,000.
Another fan with the Twitter handle “@LongStoryLonger,” put out a tweet that she is going to have a quilt made for Nurkic and is looking for Blazers t-shirts for an 8x8 quilt and has a Go Fund Me account herself requesting donations as well to help with the costs and will deliver to the Blazers to give to “The Bosnian Beast.”
