Adult bowling leagues are moving forward as scheduled at Lower Columbia Bowl in Astoria.
Fall leagues offer spots for four-person men’s, women’s or mixed teams.
Lower Columbia Bowl is open Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 9 p.m., closed Sundays and Mondays.
League nights, which began in September, are scheduled for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday nights.
Bowlers can join anytime, said Casey Gray, general manager at Lower Columbia Bowl.
Distancing guidelines between lanes as a precaution over the coronavirus are undecided.
“We have 12 lanes, so we can go every other lane,” Gray said, with the possibility of opening all 12 safely.
Staffing has been tough at Lower Columbia Bowl, Gray said, as the business was closed for three-and-a-half months until July, he said.
“It’s a weird time we’re in. We don’t know if we have to go by restaurant, bar or bowling guidelines,” Gray said.
Lower Columbia Bowl offers a family friendly atmosphere, with bowling for families, along with food, adult beverages and a full service pro shop.
Wednesdays are “dollar-off days,” with $1 off on shoe rentals, every game of bowling, fountain sodas and adult beverages.
“Bowl free” coupons are offered on their website at lcbowl.com.
To join a league, bowlers can call 503-325-3321 or come in to Lower Columbia Bowl. Staff will put teams or individuals in touch with the Lower Columbia Bowling Association, which is not affiliated with Lower Columbia Bowl.
Gearhart Bowl
League play begins in September at Gearhart Bowl. Length of the league season varies within the different formats, with a minimum of four bowlers per team.
Bowlers can sign up online at gearhartbowl.com or call 503-738-5333.
With a full restaurant menu that includes a $6 lunch special Monday through Friday, Gearhart Bowl is open Sunday through Thursdays 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m to 11 p.m.
Open bowling rates are $3.50 per game, 11 a.m to 5 p.m., and $4 per game 5 p.m to close (not including “Rock ‘n Bowl” nights, every Friday and Saturday from 8-11 p.m.).
