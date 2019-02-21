The Astoria Anglers, a traveling seventh grade boys basketball team coached by James Olson, took first place at a tournament in Clatskanie last weekend.
The Anglers played three games Saturday and two more Sunday.
Astoria won all five games to bring home the first place trophy for their bracket.
In addition, Astoria's fifth and eighth grade traveling teams also took first place in the same tournament.
