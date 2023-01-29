The Astoria boys basketball team bounced back from a Wednesday loss at Scappoose with a 65-36 Cowapa League win Friday at Tillamook.
Three Astoria players scored in double figures, led by Judd Field with 18 points, along with freshman Quinn Gohr (15) and Merrick Benesch (12).
The Fishermen led from start to finish, with 3-pointers by Field and Benesch helping Astoria build an 18-8 lead after one quarter.
A 14-0 run in the second quarter pushed Astoria’s lead from 21-10 to 35-10.
