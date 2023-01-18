In a tune-up for Friday’s first place showdown at Seaside, Astoria cruised past St. Helens 73-40 in a Cowapa League boys basketball game Wednesday night at the Brick House.
The Fishermen and Gulls won their games Wednesday by a combined 75 points, in preparation for Friday’s contest.
Judd Field scored 26 points to lead Astoria past St. Helens, with Kanon Huber and Merrick Benesch adding 11 apiece. Quinn Gohr added 10 as the fourth player in double figures.
The Fishermen were 18-of-22 at the free throw line, and led 35-16 by halftime.
Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Receive our top stories in your inbox each morning.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive breaking news?
A weekly note from our editor about the inner workings of the newsroom.
Would you like to receive our headline news?
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.