In a tune-up for Friday’s first place showdown at Seaside, Astoria cruised past St. Helens 73-40 in a Cowapa League boys basketball game Wednesday night at the Brick House.

The Fishermen and Gulls won their games Wednesday by a combined 75 points, in preparation for Friday’s contest.

