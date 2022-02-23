In preparation for their upcoming play-in state qualifier, the Astoria boys basketball team took to the road Monday, and scored a 75-71 win over the West Linn junior varsity team.

Astoria’s Owen Williams had 17 points, and teammates Colton McMaster and Merrick Benesch scored 14 apiece to lead the Fishermen, who improved to 11-11 overall. Both teams made 10 3-pointers.

