Two games in two days resulted in a win and a loss for the Astoria boys basketball team, which is slowly working its way back to health.
The Fishermen opened the weekend with a 64-57 win Friday night at Molalla.
Astoria was missing Xander Marincovich (out with the flu), but the Fishermen regained the services of Ryan Stenblom, who had 13 points and was one of four players in double figures.
Colton McMaster led the way with 20 points, while Dylan Junes added 11 and Isaac Brockman finished with 10.
Astoria had an early 11-0 run and led 16-7 after one quarter, before the Indians rallied and outscored the Fishermen 35-26 over the second and third quarters.
Still, Astoria overcame foul trouble and won the fourth quarter, 22-15.
The Fishermen had more foul trouble the next night, which ended up costing Astoria in a nonleague game against Corbett at the Brick House.
The Cardinals trailed 27-21 at halftime, but rallied and outscored Astoria 33-12 in the second half for a 54-39 win.
Stenblom had 15 points and McMaster added 11, while Corbett's Joe Fundak led all scorers with 25.
Astoria has nonleague games remaining Tuesday at Estacada and Friday at home vs. Gladstone before opening Cowapa League play Jan. 21 vs. Seaside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.