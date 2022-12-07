The Alex Eterno Era officially began Wednesday night at Corbett, where the new Astoria boys basketball coach definitely got the most out of his seven available players.
Corbett held an early 8-4 lead, but the Fishermen answered with an 18-4 run on the way to an easy 78-45 victory over the Cardinals.
Three straight 3-pointers from Merrick Benesch, Benton Moore and Kanon Huber gave Astoria the lead for good.
The Fishermen had their fast break game going in the second quarter, with Benesch, Huber and Owen Williams extending the lead to 32-16, and a three-point play by Connelly Fromwiller made it 35-16.
Astoria had the contest under a running clock to start the fourth quarter, and a Benesch 3-pointer sparked a 17-0 run, turning a 53-29 lead into a 70-29 advantage after three quarters.
Gary Henley is a sports reporter for The Astorian. Contact him at 503-861-8493 or ghenley@dailyastorian.com.
