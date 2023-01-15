Astoria held a big lead in the second quarter, lost it, then got it back in the second half for a big 60-54 win in a Saturday nonleague boys basketball game at Banks.
The Astoria victory snapped a string of 12 straight losses to the Braves, going back to the 2016-17 season.
“The boys really worked together on both ends of the court and executed in the final moments of the game,” said Astoria coach Alex Eterno. “It was a great opportunity for us to grow as a program.”
The Fishermen — now eighth in the latest OSAA rankings — came out firing right from the start in Saturday’s game, as Merrick Benesch opened with a 3-pointer, then capped a 7-0 run with another trey for a 10-3 lead over the Braves, ranked seventh at the 3A level.
In the second quarter, Judd Field scored six straight points and Kanon Huber and Benesch knocked down additional 3-pointers for a 28-17 lead.
The Braves were 0-for-8 from the 3-point line in the first half, but Banks gradually battled back. Banks senior Ben Mayo drained two treys to tie the game at 39-39 late in the third quarter, and teammate Bo Wormington began the fourth with a 3-pointer for a 42-41 lead.
But the one and only lead for the Braves was brief, as Astoria’s Quinn Gohr, Benesch and Field all hit key baskets in the fourth, and the Fishermen closed out the win at the free throw line, making 8-of-12 in the final minutes.
Benesch led all scorers with 27 points, while Mayo had 25 for the Braves. Field had 12 points and Beck Olson added eight for the Fishermen, who host St. Helens Wednesday.