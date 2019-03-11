Astoria Middle School had three teams competing in the seventh annual state basketball tournament for Oregon middle schools, March 8-10 in Bend, Redmond and Sisters.
Astoria's fifth grade team — the Bandits — took third place in the Silver bracket.
They played their first game Friday night in Sisters, where the Bandits defeated the Molalla Indians 33-27.
Their lone loss came early Saturday morning, coming up short against eventual champion Pleasant Hill, 38-36.
The Bandits rebounded with a 43-27 win Saturday afternoon over Tigard, then won Sunday's third-place game against West Linn, 40-36.
At the seventh grade level, the Astoria Anglers went 3-1 in the Silver bracket.
The team opened with a 55-42 win Friday over Sherwood, then played a single game Saturday, dropping a 37-20 decision to the Molalla Indians.
The Anglers closed the tournament by winning a pair of Sunday nail-biters, 52-50 over Tualatin, and 47-46 over Sherwood.
In the eighth grade Silver bracket, the Astoria team also went 3-1.
The eventual champion Woodburn Bulldogs topped Astoria 78-56 in a 9:15 a.m. Saturday opener in Redmond, before the Astorians bounced back with a 62-39 win over the Dayton Pirates. Astoria closed the day with a 54-53 victory over Clackamas.
In Sunday's consolation action, Astoria took down Summit in a high-scoring game, 69-54.
