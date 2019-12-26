A short-handed Astoria boys basketball team picked up its first win of the season Thursday night, in the last game of day one in the Vince Dulcich Memorial tournament at the Brick House.
With players out of town for the holidays — or on the bench with injuries — the Fishermen responded by building a 28-16 halftime lead over Elma, on their way to a 51-34 victory.
Xander Marincovich poured in 19 points and Isaac Brockman added 16 for the Fishermen, who improved to 1-7. (The Fishermen were scheduled to play Friday night vs. Redmond in a semifinal game).
“We only had five varsity players, so we knew we had to have some guys step up tonight,” said Astoria coach Kevin Goin. “And I was really proud of everybody. We were patient on offense and we did a nice job with our press break, which gave us some easy baskets.
“Niko (Boudreau, a freshman post) did a good job on the boards, and Judd (Field, a freshman guard) attacked the hole really well,” he said. “We had four junior varsity kids playing, and two of them scored, so I was real pleased with how we competed.”
In other first round boys’ games of the tournament, Tillamook defeated Centennial, 54-52; Marshfield edged Mark Morris, 67-66 and Redmond topped Rainier, 63-39.
