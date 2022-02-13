The Astoria boys basketball team hit a season-high in points with a peak performance on the court Friday night at Valley Catholic, where the Fishermen scored an 80-59 win over the Valiants.
Colton McMaster scored a game-high 23 points for the Fishermen, who were on pace for over 90 points with a 46-30 lead at halftime.
Owen Williams added 19 points and Merrick Benesch chipped in 15 for Astoria, which improves to 4-3 in league, 10-10.
With third place in the league standings locked up, Astoria hosts Seaside in a regular season final Thursday, and then (if no league playoff) will likely host a play-in state qualifier.
“We still had a little foul trouble with Colton and Niko (Boudreau) in the first quarter, but other guys stepped up,” said Astoria coach Kevin Goin. “It was a crazy first half. We had 13 assists in the first half alone, which is usually a good stat for an entire game.
“We ended up hitting 11 3-pointers (four from Benesch, three by Williams), and our guard play was the strongest it's been all season,” he said.
The Fishermen scored 83 points in a nonleague game against Nestucca last season, but had not hit the 80-point mark in a Cowapa League contest since 2001-02, in an 84-36 win at Clatskanie.
Gulls 69, Tillamook 38
Seaside outscored Tillamook in every quarter Friday night, and the Gulls are rounding into state championship form as they posted a solid 69-38 win over the Cheesemakers in Cowapa League boys basketball action.
Tillamook's Tanner Hoskins hit three 3-pointers in the first half to keep the Cheesemakers close, but Seaside turned an 8-7 deficit into a 38-19 halftime lead behind 3-pointers from Cash Corder and Ever Sibony, and a number of steals and scores off Tillamook turnovers.
Seaside's Connor Langmo scored 10 points in each half for a game-high 20, and the Gulls marked Senior Night with nine different players in the scoring column.
Seaside (6-0 atop the Cowapa standings) can wrap up a league title with a win Tuesday at Banks (5-1).