In the battle to stay out of the Cowapa League cellar, the Astoria boys basketball team snapped a three-game losing skid with a 42-38 win Thursday night at Tillamook.
The Fishermen improve to 2-5 in league play, with an outside chance of moving into third place in the league standings with a win next week at Valley Catholic. The Valiants (2-3) host Banks tonight.
Astoria held a slim 23-22 lead at halftime, before outscoring the Cheesemakers 12-8 in the third quarter.
"We did some good things tonight," said Astoria coach Kevin Goin. "We had a good lead in the second quarter, then they went triangle-and-two (defense) on us, and cut it to one at halftime.
"But we had a good second half," he said. "We ran the clock and did some good things, and made enough free throws down the stretch."
Ian Hunt scored 15 points and Isaac Brockman added 10 for Astoria.
The Cheesemakers drop to 0-6, last place in the league standings. Tillamook will likely play a league playoff game at Banks, while the Fishermen will likely play (or host) Valley Catholic.
