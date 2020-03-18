Cowapa League boys basketball had co-champions for the 20-19-20 season, and that set the tone for the all-league awards, announced last week.
The league had two Players of the Year (Seaside senior Ryan Hague and Banks senior Jacob Slifka), two Coaches of the Year (Marcus Roche of Banks and Bill Westerholm of Seaside), and two Defensive Players of the Year (Banks senior Jarred Evans and Seaside senior Stephen Snyder).
Banks led the way with five players on the all-league squad, while Seaside, Tillamook and Valley Catholic had four players apiece earn all-league honors.
In addition to Hague and Snyder, Seaside seniors Beau Johnson and Brayden Johnson earned first team honors.
Sophomore Colton McMaster was Astoria’s lone first team selection, while senior Ryan Stenblom and junior Xander Marincovich made honorable mention.
Cowapa All-League
Players of the Year: Ryan Hague, Seaside; Jacob Slifka, Banks
Coaches of the Year: Marcus Roche, Banks; Bill Westerholm, Seaside
Defensive Players of the Year: Jarred Evans, Banks; Stephen Snyder, Seaside
First Team Ryan Hague, Sr., Seaside Jacob Slifka, Sr., Banks Marshall Allen, So., Tillamook Joe Buliga, Jr., Banks Trey Eberhart, Sr., Valley Catholic Jarred Evans, Sr., Banks Beau Johnson, Sr., Seaside Brayden Johnson, Sr., Seaside Colton McMaster, So., Astoria Trask Petersen, Fr., Tillamook Daniel Pruitt, Sr., Valley Catholic Stephen Snyder, Sr., Seaside
Honorable Mention James Baglai, Sr., Valley Catholic Tyler Exline, Jr., Banks Will French, Jr., Valley Catholic Xander Marincovich, Jr., Astoria Ethan Miller, Sr., Tillamook Kellen Shelley, Sr., Tillamook Ryan Stenblom, Sr., Astoria Charles White, So., Banks
