The Astoria Fishermen are still searching for their first win of the season, following an 0-for-3 performance at the Seaside Holiday Classic over the weekend.
But, “for an 0-8 team, I'm not displeased with how we're playing,” said Astoria coach Kevin Goin. “We played well enough to win in all three games. We had some turnovers and missed some free throws in the last two. And we just ran out of gas in the last game. We were down to six or seven players.”
After a 57-51 loss in the opening round to Montesano, the Fishermen came up short against Madras (53-52) and in a Saturday morning contest vs. Newport (62-45), in a game that was much closer than the final score indicated.
Astoria was also playing short-handed, as Ryan Stenblom is recovering from a high ankle sprain, Dylan Junes had the flu, and even Goin missed a portion of the tournament, also with the flu.
In the final game against Newport, Astoria held leads of 22-11 and 33-26 at halftime. The Fishermen play Elma in a first round game of the Dulcich Tournament (Thursday, 8:15 p.m.).
