Holding a slim 41-35 lead late in the third quarter, the Astoria boys basketball team went on its biggest run of the season last Wednesday in Tillamook, where the Fishermen eventually scored a 70-47 win over Coquille on the second day of the Roby's Classic.
Astoria was coming off a 65-55 loss to Estacada the day before, and battled through six lead changes with the sharp-shooting Red Devils in Wednesday's game.
Tied 24-24 late in the first half, the Fishermen closed the second quarter with three straight fastbreak scores from Judd Field and Colton McMaster, and never trailed again.
Astoria's Owen Williams opened the second half with two straight scores, and the Fishermen threatened to break the game open several times, if not for the 3-point shooting of Coquille's Gardner Scolari and Hayden GeDeros, who combined for 10 3-pointers.
But Astoria caught fire early in the fourth quarter, and turned their 41-35 lead into a 63-40 advantage midway through the quarter on back-to-back 3-pointers from Field and Trey Woodrich.
Niko Boudreau led Astoria with 17 points, followed by Field with 15 and Williams with 14. McMaster scored 10 points off the bench.
“Judd rebounded real well; Owen stepped up and played great — he was all-tournament; Niko played well in both games, and our sophomores, Merrick Benesch and Beck Olson did a great job,” said Astoria coach Kevin Goin. “By the fourth quarter, we were moving the ball real well and looked like we were in sync.”
Weather and schedule permitting, the Fishermen are scheduled to host the annual Vince Dulcich Memorial Tournament, Tuesday through Thursday.