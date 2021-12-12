Astoria evened its record at 2-2 overall Saturday, with a convincing 76-44 non league boys basketball win at Yamhill-Carlton.
The Fishermen had four players in double figures, led by Judd Field with 16 points. Colton McMaster and Merrick Benesch added 15 apiece, and Owen Williams chipped in 12 for Astoria, which hit 10 3-pointers, four by Williams.
Astoria led 18-6 after one quarter, 43-19 at halftime, then finished the game with an 18-5 run.
"We just moved the ball a lot better than we had been," said Astoria coach Kevin Goin. "Good ball movement and we shot the ball the best I've seen in a long time."
Amity 58, Warrenton 56
Ranked No. 2 in the latest OSAA rankings, the Amity Warriors had a difficult time in holding off Warrenton in a nonleague boys basketball game Friday, finally escaping with a 58-56 win over the coastal Warriors.
Warrenton's Hunter Xochipiltecatl had 19 points and teammate Dawson Little added 16. “We overcame a really poor defensive effort in the first half to rally within two a couple times in the fourth quarter,” said Warrenton coach Nate McBride. “Our kids competed hard. We are on a nightly basis having to overcome a significant size disadvantage, and that got the better of us tonight.”
He added, “Amity is a top five team and they are big and long. We got some really good minutes off the bench from Zander Moha, and Elijah Whitsett hit three 3's for us.”
McBride said Warrenton will be down two starters for Tuesday's home game vs. Westside Christian.