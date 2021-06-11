Astoria snapped a 13-game losing streak in Cowapa League play with a solid 56-41 boys basketball win Wednesday night over Tillamook at the Brick House.
It was the first victory in league play for the Fishermen since Feb. 7, 2019, (a 42-38 win at Tillamook).
“We definitely rebounded better, it felt like we shot the ball better, the ball movement was good … I was just real happy — it was a nice team effort,” said Astoria coach Kevin Goin.
After trailing 10-4 early, Astoria went on a 26-10 run to close the first half, with a pair of Colton McMaster 3-pointers highlighting a 13-2 second quarter run.
McMaster finished with a game-high 23 points, and Xander Marincovich had nine of his 14 points in the first half.
“I think Colton is just finally rounding into basketball form,” Goin said. “He had a long track season, but he's been working hard.”