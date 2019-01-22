Having lost six of their previous seven games, the Astoria boys basketball team was in search of a much-needed win Tuesday night at the Brick House.
And a win is just what they got, as the Fishermen found their scoring touch in the second half and held off Tillamook for a 44-35 win.
Most importantly, Astoria's victory snapped a 17-game losing streak in Cowapa League play, “which was big,” said Fishermen coach Kevin Goin. “It's been a while, so it feels good to win.”
Astoria's last league win was Jan. 31, 2017 (over Scappoose, 52-46).
“We played a lot better than we did last week,” Goin said, following lop-sided losses at Seaside and Banks. “Tillamook's a good matchup for us. We could have done a better job at the free throw line — we were only 3-for-12 — and a lot of those were the front end of one-and-one's. So we could have put the game away a little earlier than we did.”
The Fishermen also had to rally from a 20-17 halftime deficit, and did so by outscoring the Cheesemakers 13-6 in the third quarter.
Ian Hunt led Astoria's offensive effort with a game-high 21 points, which included a pair of 3-pointers.
Astoria (1-2 in league) hosts a team Friday which is still looking for its first league win of the year, 10th-ranked Valley Catholic (0-2 in league, 12-6 overall).
