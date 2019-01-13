With their toughest game of the season right around the corner, the Astoria boys basketball team picked a good time to end a four-game losing skid.
The Fishermen took advantage of the friendly confines of the Brick House to snap out of a slump with a 49-25 win over Molalla, in a nonleague contest Saturday night.
Astoria was coming off a 54-30 loss at Gladstone less than 24 hours earlier.
Coach Kevin Goin's team heads to Seaside for a Cowapa League opener Tuesday, as the Fishermen (6-10 overall) get set to face the No. 1-ranked team in the 4A coaches poll. The two-time defending state champion Gulls are currently 12-2 and riding a nine-game win streak.
