Short-handed with a few athletes still competing in track, the Astoria boys basketball team opened the season with two games over the weekend.
The Fishermen posted a 43-41 win over Warrenton Friday at the Brick House, as Xander Marincovich scored 18 points, sophomore Judd Field scored 11 and sophomore Niko Boudreau added eight for Astoria, which had just six players in uniform.
Dawson Little led Warrenton with 12 points, followed by Hunter Xochipiltecatl with 10.
“For our first game, it wasn't bad,” said Astoria coach Kevin Goin. “It feels more like a summer league game, and we had quite a few turnovers and missed shots, but it was good just to be back back out there. I'm real happy that we're playing.”
The Fishermen turned around and played an early Saturday afternoon home game against Hockinson, which defeated Astoria 45-40.
Field scored 15 and Marincovich added eight for the Fishermen, who found themselves in foul trouble, but finished strong, rallying from a 12-point deficit.
Astoria was missing Colton McMaster and T.J. Colvin. The Fishermen are scheduled to play Monday (vs. Knappa), Tuesday (Cowapa League opener vs. Banks), Wednesday, Thursday (at Tillamook) and Friday this week.
In other boys basketball action Saturday, Columbia River of Vancouver, Washington defeated Seaside, 44-40. The Gulls host Valley Catholic Tuesday.
Seaside 62, Knappa 25
The Knappa and Seaside boys basketball teams will always be state powers at their respective levels.
That won't change this spring, as both the Loggers and Gulls will be in the running for state titles in June, wherever and whenever those championships take place.
While both squads were at or near full strength for Friday night's opener at Seaside, both teams have room for improvement.
The Gulls were the official winners in the first high school basketball game at the new Seaside gymnasium, by a score of 62-25.
The game was close through one quarter, but Seaside led 26-10 by halftime.
Despite a baseball doubleheader Saturday, the Loggers had their baseball players in the lineup, Logan Morrill leading the way with six points.
The Gulls showed flashes of brilliance, downing 10 3-pointers in the game.
Freshman Ruger Thompson led Seaside with 14 points, followed by 6-foot-7 junior Cash Corder with 12 and junior Ever Sibony's 11 points.