Facing an Astoria boys basketball team that had not lost at home since Dec. 9, the Mazama Vikings were just 2-5 over their last seven games, and had not won more than one game in a row for over a month.
Astoria’s 52-42 victory over Mazama was a predictable result for the 4A play-in game .
Still, the Fishermen needed multiple free throws in the second half to clinch the victory. The Fishermen (16-9 overall) will travel for a first-round game on March 4 . Mazama finishes 7-13.
Less than four minutes into Saturday’s game, Astoria’s Merrick Benesch had eight points, while the Vikings had five turnovers and trailed 10-0. Three-pointers by Benesch and Judd Field pushed Astoria’s lead to 20-4.
But the blowout quickly became a game, as the Vikings rallied and closed to within 24-23, before Field hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to end the first half for a 27-23 Astoria lead.
Astoria’s Niko Boudreau hit a 3-pointer in the opening moments of the third quarter, but that would be just one of two field goals for the Fishermen in the entire second half.
Instead, the Vikings got into foul trouble and started sending Astoria players to the free-throw line, where the Fishermen made 20-of-24 second half attempts.
Astoria finished with a huge advantage at the line (22-for-26, to Mazama’s 5-for-11).
Benesch led Astoria with 23 points, followed by Field with 12 points.