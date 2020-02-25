It was “Flashback Night” Tuesday in Tillamook, where Banks and Seaside met for the second year in a row to break a tie atop the Cowapa League boys basketball standings.
The result played out a little different this time, as Banks scored some payback with a 44-42 win over the Gulls, in a game to determine the league’s No. 1 seed to the state playoffs.
Both teams will still host first round games next week.
Just over a year ago, the Braves and Gulls tied for the Cowapa championship with 7-1 league records, then had a one-game playoff in Tillamook, where Seaside jumped out to a huge lead and beat Banks, 51-42.
There were some differences from a year ago. The top three scorers for the Braves in last year’s game (Blake Gobel, Dakota Bunn and Bret Cameron) were all seniors. Seaside’s top three scorers in the 2019 game (Ryan Hague, Brayden Johnson and Beau Johnson) all played in Tuesday’s game.
But it was a strong defensive push by the Braves in the second half that lifted Banks to a win in Tuesday’s rematch.
Banks held an early 1-0 lead, but Seaside broke a 4-4 tie, as Hague and Brayden Johnson hit back-to-back 3-pointers for a 10-4 advantage.
The Gulls held a slim lead for the next two quarters, including a 30-25 advantage late in the third following a 3-pointer from Hague, who led all scorers with 16 points.
From there, Banks went on an 11-4 run, highlighted by two 3-point shots and a layup by Tyler Exline, who led the Braves with 15.
Seaside’s Beau Johnson countered with a pair of treys, his second giving the Gulls a 40-37 lead with 4:20 left.
Twenty seconds later, Jarred Evans connected on a 3-pointer for a 40-40 tie, but after a scoreless two minutes, Hague scored inside for a 42-40 lead.
The next two scores — also the last two scores — belonged to the Braves.
Charles White scored on a layup to force a 42-42 tie at the 1:36 mark, and following a Seaside miss, the Braves played for the last shot.
And 6-foot-5 senior Jacob Slifka came through, scoring on a baseline drive with 2.8 seconds left for a two-point lead.
Hague missed a desperation 3-pointer from halfcourt as time expired, and the No. 6-ranked Gulls dropped to 17-5 overall, while seventh-ranked Banks improved to 17-6.
