Astoria was within three points after one quarter, and even looked good through the first four minutes of the third period, trailing No. 2-ranked Banks by just 13 points, 37-24.
But the Braves are ranked No. 2 for a reason, as they showed following a timeout in the third period.
Banks took the floor and went on a 16-2 run, on its way to a 67-38 win over the Fishermen in Cowapa League boys basketball action Tuesday at the Brick House.
On Senior Night in front of their home fans, Astoria senior Ian Hunt scored a team-high 17 points to keep the Fishermen competitive.
But Banks countered with 24 points from Jacob Slifka, followed by Blake Gobel with 12. In all, 10 players scored for the Braves, who remain one game behind Seaside in the league standings.
For the Fishermen, Hunt was followed by Marcus Soderstrom with five points, while eight other players finished with two points each.
