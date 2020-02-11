Astoria was within five points of Banks in the fourth quarter, but a strong finish for the Braves helped Banks post a 53-44 win over the Fishermen in a Cowapa League boys basketball game Tuesday night.
After falling behind 17-4 to start the game, the Fishermen gradually fought their way back in, tying the game at 41-41 with just over two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.
From there, "Banks just went on a tear and finished better than we did," said Astoria coach Kevin Goin. "But I'm super proud of guys for coming back the way we did, and we had every chance to win it. We just ran out of gas at the end."
Jacob Slifka scored 24 points as the only Banks player in double figures, while Astoria's M&M boys, Xander Marincovich and Colton McMaster, scored 11 and 10 points, respectively.
The Fishermen finish the league season with two games at home, with a chance at landing a league playoff spot with wins over Tillamook and Valley Catholic.
