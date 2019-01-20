After a season-opening loss to Pendleton, the Banks boys basketball team has won 17 in a row, their latest a 61-15 victory over a short-handed Astoria team Friday night in a Cowapa League contest at Banks.
The Fishermen host Tillamook on Tuesday, the first of four straight home games for Astoria.
