Astoria had hopes of an upset early on, but a 26-1 run by Seaside midway through the second half ended all Fishermen hopes, helping the visiting Gulls to an eventual 53-38 Clatsop Clash boys basketball win Friday night.
Playing on their home court at the Brick House, the Fishermen picked up a quick five points from Xander Marincovich for a 7-2 lead.
Seaside countered with a 9-0 rally, highlighted by a Connor Langmo 3-pointer, for a 20-11 advantage early in the second quarter.
Astoria answered right back with a 9-0 run of its own, with back-to-back baskets from freshman Owen Williams helping tie the game at 20-20.
The Fishermen led 29-27 after a score by Colton McMaster early in the third.
From there, Seaside's Ever Sibony scored on a running jump shot that sparked the big run for the Gulls, who scored 26 of the next 27 points.
Sibony had 18 of his game-high 21 points during the 26-1 run. Cash Corder added 15 points, while McMaster led Astoria with nine points.
The Gulls play Monday at Tillamook, and close with home games against Banks and Astoria, as Seaside tunes up for the upcoming 4A state showcase tournament, which will be held June 24-25 at Marshfield and North Bend High Schools.