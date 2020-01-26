Banks outscored Astoria in the first, third and fourth quarters by a slim 41-36 margin Friday night.
But it was an 18-7 run in the second quarter that ultimately helped the Braves post a 59-43 win over the Fishermen in a Cowapa League boys basketball game at the Brick House.
Astoria coach Kevin Goin called it a “very similar game” to a loss against Seaside three nights earlier.
“We just have stretches or lapses where we're not doing the things we need to do,” he said. “But I'm still pleased with how we're playing. We still played hard and made some progress. I can see the positives that we're making.”
Specifically, it was another big night at the offensive end for Astoria sophomore Colton McMaster, who led all scorers with 24 points, three days after scoring 35 against Seaside.
Astoria's next highest scorers were Ryan Stenblom and Xander Marincovich with six points apiece.
Banks countered with Jarred Evans (20 points) and Jacob Slifka (18), and the Braves knocked down seven 3-pointers.
