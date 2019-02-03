On a night when Astoria High School introduced its new class of Hall of Fame inductees, a bunch of future Hall of Famers from Seaside High School crashed the party and got the win.
The Seaside boys' basketball team — which could be celebrating state championship No. 3 in a row just over a month from now — jumped out to a 20-2 lead on their way to a 70-43 win over Astoria, in Clatsop Clash action Friday night at the Brick House.
Chase Januik erupted for 33 points — which included a 12-0 run by Januik alone in the first quarter — and the Gulls were taking long-range target practice on the Fishermen, finishing 8-for-27 from the 3-point line.
The first half was all Seaside, which scored the first 15 points of the game.
Astoria scored the first two points of the second quarter, but the next 16 points belonged to the Gulls, who quickly turned their 20-7 lead into a 36-7 advantage.
To their credit, the Fishermen followed up one of their worst first halves of basketball with one of their best.
A 3-pointer by Xander Marincovich sparked a 9-2 Astoria run to begin the third quarter, in which the Fishermen outscored the Seaside starters 19-18.
But, Januik wasn't done, as the senior followed up his 18-point first half with a 15-point second half. He finished 8-for-9 from the free throw line.
Astoria had 3-pointers from Isaac Brockman and Conner Long to keep the Fishermen within 22 points (closer than their 40-point loss at Seaside earlier in the season), and Ian Hunt scored 10 of his team-high 15 points in the second half. Brockman finished with 13, while Ryan Hague and Beau Johnson scored 11 apiece for the No. 2-ranked Gulls.
Astoria hosts No. 1-ranked Banks on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.