The Astoria boys basketball team trimmed a 19-8 deficit to just 19-14 late in the second quarter, but Banks pulled away from there, for an eventual 66-38 win Monday night.
The defending state champion Braves closed the first half with an 8-0 run, then used a 13-2 run to start the second half to build a 40-16 lead.
Colton McMaster scored 14 points and Xander Marincovich added 13 for the Fishermen, who have upcoming home games against Tillamook, Seaside and Valley Catholic.
Banks had four players in double figures, led by Cooper Gobel with 15 points, to go with 14 apiece for Joseph Buliga and Tyler Exline, and Ben Mayo's 11 points.
Seaside 58, Valiants 48
Seaside won for the fifth time in six games with a 58-48 victory Monday at Valley Catholic.
The Gulls are in the midst of five straight road games, which continues Friday at Astoria.
Seaside is hoping to catch Banks, which currently holds first place in the Cowapa League standings at 5-0. The Gulls (3-1 in league, 6-2 overall), close out the regular season with games at Tillamook (June 14) and home games vs. Banks (June 16) and Astoria (June 17).