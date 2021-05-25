Banks defeated Astoria, 43-35, in a Cowapa League boys basketball contest Tuesday night at the Brick House.
But, the improvements are coming for the Fishermen, said head coach Kevin Goin.
“I was real happy with the way we played,” said Goin, whose team is trying to snap a nine-game losing skid in league play. “After the loss to Knappa (Monday), we played much better. We hurt ourselves at the free throw line (8-for-17), but I'm happy with the direction we're going.”
Senior Joseph Buliga hit four 3-pointers and led Banks with 22 points, while Colton McMaster had 10 points and Xander Marincovich added nine for Astoria. Michael Moore dished out nine assists for the Fishermen, who are scheduled to play Wednesday, Thursday and Friday to finish the week.
Gulls 68, Valiants 52
Seaside stormed out to a 25-2 lead Tuesday night at home, and Valley Catholic never threatened after that, as the Gulls posted a 68-52 win over the visiting Valiants in a Cowapa League boys basketball game.
The Valiants eventually found their shooting touch, but it was far too late, as Seaside held a 39-20 halftime lead.
Seaside junior Ever Sibony scored 12 of his game-high 19 points in the first half, while teammate Cash Corder scored 14 of his 16 in the second half. Conner Langmo added 12 points for the Gulls (2-1), who play at Western Christian Thursday.
Warriors 63, Tigers 26
Warrenton opened Coastal Range League play Tuesday night with an easy 63-26 boys basketball victory over winless Taft (0-4).
The Warriors jumped out to an early 9-0 lead, “and never really looked back,” said Warrenton coach Nate McBride. “We were able to force a ton of turnovers and got some easy baskets in open court.”
Dawson Little scored 20 points and Ethan Green added 13 for the Warriors, who play Thursday at Knappa.
In girls basketball action, the Taft Tigers celebrated their season opener with a 34-25 win over Warrenton, in a Coastal Range League contest Tuesday in Lincoln City.