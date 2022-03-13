It was only fitting that one of the final basketball games of the 2021-22 season would pit the Banks Braves against the Seaside Seagulls.
The only thing wrong with Saturday's boys basketball final between the longtime rivals — it wasn't the state championship game.
As it was, third place was on the line between the Braves and Gulls, the two Cowapa League teams who were playing for the fourth time this season, this time in the 4A state tournament at Marshfield High School.
The teams also met four times in the last full winter sports season of 2018-19, when the Braves beat Seaside 62-56 in the state championship game in Forest Grove.
Saturday's winner was Banks again, by a nearly identical score, 62-54. It was a “statement victory” for the Braves, as the Cowapa League's smallest school secured a third-place finish at state in their final basketball game at the 4A level. Banks will move to the Class 3A Coastal Range League next school year.
It wasn't easy, but the Braves led from start to finish Saturday, holding a 24-10 lead early in the second quarter, only to see it dwindle in the second half.
Going out in a blaze of glory in his final game with the Gulls, senior Ever Sibony hit four 3-pointers in the second half on his way to a game-high 25 points, with four assists and three steals.
Fellow senior Carson Kawasoe drained three treys in the third quarter, and Seaside (10-for-30 from the arc) rallied from a 34-22 halftime deficit to within 42-41 in the opening seconds of the fourth quarter.
But as they did three years ago, the Braves countered with another Gobel — Cooper — who led Banks with 22 points, including eight in the fourth quarter, answering almost every Seaside score with a basket of his own.
A 3-pointer by Sibony had the Gulls within 51-47 with 4:28 left, but Gobel responded with two-point scores at the 2:26 and 1:08 marks, and two free throws with 44 seconds left for a seven-point lead. Gobel also had seven rebounds and three assists.
Cash Corder had four assists and 13 boards for Seaside, which out-rebounded Banks 35-25.
Seaside left the tournament with a fifth-place trophy, one last award for a senior group that had to battle just to have a full season for the first time since 2018-19.
The Gulls lose every starter to graduation, but Seaside will return a strong group in 2022-23, including current freshmen Austin Palmer, Jordan Westerholm and Jake White, along with sophomores Izzy Jantes, Kyler McCleary and Ruger Thompson, and this year's lone junior, Tanner Kraushaar.